About a month ago, Volkswagen confirmed the next-generation Tayron will become a global product. Currently, the SUV is sold in its first generation exclusively in China but for the second-gen model, it will be also available in the United States and Europe under different names. It is expected to arrive on the market somewhere around the middle of the decade, though our exclusive rendering provides an early and accurate preview of the new Tayron.

In North America, the vehicle will be marketed as the Tiguan, while if you are reading this from Europe, you will see it as the Tayron when it debuts. Regardless of the name, it will share the same MQB Evo platform with the next-gen Tiguan and will feature seven seats. Recently released teaser images of the third-gen Tiguan (see at the bottom of this article) provide a solid base for our digital drawings, though it’s worth pointing out that the two vehicles will probably have distinctive front ends.

The connection between the new Tiguan and the Tayron for the global markets should be very noticeable in the engine department, too. Expect to see a selection of turbocharged gas and diesel engines mated to a dual-clutch transmission, as well as a new plug-in hybrid powertrain shared with other Volkswagen Group models. The 1.5-liter TSI in a PHEV setup will work in tandem with a six-speed DSG and will feature a larger 25.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The same characteristics were confirmed for the new Skoda Superb just earlier today.

The interior of the new Tayron will be largely based on the Tiguan’s cabin. This means you can expect a 15-inch screen on the center console for the infotainment system and a wide range of driver assist systems. Depending on the trim level features such as matric LED headlights and adaptive suspension could be expected.

As mentioned above, in the United States, the Tayron will be sold as the new Tiguan and a coupe-ified derivative with five seats is reportedly also under development. Such a vehicle already exists in China as the Tayron X but it is based on the first-gen of the seven-seat SUV. Speaking of names, the Tiguan Allspace will cease to exist after the Tayron is launched around 2025.

