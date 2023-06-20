Originally launched in 2007, the Tiguan is one of Volkswagen’s most important models in the company’s modern history. With 116,334 deliveries in Europe last year, the crossover has been seeing a decline in sales in the last three years and this is a clear indicator that a new generation model is needed. The German firm has been actively working on the third-gen Tiguan for the last several months and we now have a pretty accurate preview of what this vehicle could look like.

The renderings above come from our pals at Kolesa.ru and depict a sleeker-looking model than the current Tiguan. The digital drawings take after the recently released teaser images of the crossover (see the related links module below), which showed a completely camouflaged prototype. As you can see for yourself from the images, the new Tiguan will be less boxy than its predecessor and will adopt an ID.4-inspired front fascia with a LED strip connecting sweptback headlights.

Gallery: 2024 VW Tiguan renderings

2 Photos

In addition to looking more rounded, the new Tiguan will also be slightly bigger than the outgoing model. Volkswagen already said the MQB Evo-based vehicle will be 32 millimeters (1.25 inches) longer for a total length of 4,551 mm (179.1 in). The 2024 Tiguan will also be 5 mm (0.2 in) taller (1,640 mm / 64.5 in). The width and wheelbase, however, will carry over unchanged at 1,939 mm (76.3 in) and 2,681 mm (105.5 in), respectively.

The updated exterior look will come with new HD matrix headlights, which will be a first for the Tiguan. While not visible in detail from these renderings, each cluster will feature 19,200 micro-LED elements, making it possible for the unit to illuminate the road ahead up to 500 meters (1,640 feet).

Not much is known about the powertrain options of the new Tiguan, though. We know, however, that there will be gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid engines, as well as front- and all-wheel-drive versions. The 2024 Tiguan is expected to be the last Tiguan with a combustion engine as Volkswagen has plans to stop offering ICE-powered cars in Europe by 2033.