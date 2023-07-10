Rolls-Royce will bring its entire lineup to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The automaker will display for the first time at the event its electric Spectre coupe, which will take on the festival’s iconic hill climb course. The Cullinan, Ghost, and Phantom will also be on display, highlighting the brand’s extensive customization options.

Rolls finished the Spectre in a two-tone Chartreuse and Black Diamond finish, giving the two-door EV massive, 23-inch wheels – the automaker notes that this is the first time in almost 100 years it has fitted such large ones to a coupe. Inside, the company completed the interior in chartreuse with Grace White and Peony Pink.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Goodwood Festival of Speed Lineup

9 Photos

The dual-motor electric vehicle with all-wheel drive produces 584 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque and should make quick work of the hill climb course. It can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds and reach a 155-mph top speed. Deliveries begin in Q4 2023.

Rolls-Royce will show off its customization efforts with the Phantom Extended. The unique commission takes inspiration from yachting, wearing a Submariner Blue exterior paired with a nautical-themed interior. The cabin is predominantly finished in Navy, including the steering wheel and seatbelts, with Shelby Grey and Sunset stitching in the rear.

The Phantom also features a unique dashboard Gallery, with the single piece of glass displaying a weave pattern similar to yacht rigging. Rolls completes the build with a bespoke luggage collection in Navy and White.

The Cullinan on display, which is the brand’s best-selling model, takes inspiration from the popular pop-art style of the 1950s and 1960s. It features a Gunmetal exterior with a double Coachline and Coachline Motif in Phoenix Red and Serenity Green. It wears red brake calipers, too. Inside, Rolls added a red geometric pattern replicated throughout the car.

The final car coming to the event is the Ghost. It wears an Iced Arctic White exterior with a Black and Iceland Moss interior with Mandarin seat piping. Revealed in 2020, the Ghost launched riding on the dedicated Rolls-Royce Architecture of Luxury with its 6.8-liter V12 engine producing 563 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, sending the car to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

Automakers will pack this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with plenty of motoring action. Lamborghini will reveal its LMDh race car, while the hot Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will officially break cover. The McLaren Solus GT and 750S will make their dynamic debuts on the hill climb course, along with the AIM EV Sport 01 concept.

Caterham will reveal its Project V on July 12, showing off the new model at Goodwood. Ineos has already teased the Grenadier Quartermaster pickup, and we’ll see a few new MG concepts. We’re sure there will be other surprises, too.