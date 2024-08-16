Rolls-Royce has introduced a highly limited bespoke Phantom commission called the Scintilla.

Just 10 examples will be built, with Rolls claiming they will be among the most expensive Phantoms in North America.

The Phantom Scintilla is dressed in a handful of highly detailed custom touches inside and out.

Rolls-Royce is going big at Monterey this year. Following the debut of the one-off Spectre Semaphore, the company has another bespoke model set to be revealed today at The Quail in Monterey: The Phantom Scintilla.

Inspired by the Spirit of Ecstasy—the hood emblem that sits atop of every Rolls-Royce grille—the Phantom Scintilla comes standard with a two-tone bespoke paint job, with the upper body painted in Andalusian White, and the lower body in Thracian Blue. Look closely, and you'll see a double pinstripe stretch the length of the body, one painted in white, and the other in blue.

The emblem on the nose of the Phantom Scintilla is made from ceramic, a tribute to 'The Winged Victory of Samothrace,' a Greek marble sculpture crafted in 190 BCE that inspired Rolls-Royce Managing Director Claude Johnson to create the Spirit of Ecstasy back in 1910.

It's inside where the Phantom Scintilla truly sets itself apart. Rolls-Royce says it took over two and a half years (!) to develop this car's interior layout. And it shows. The roof features the company's signature starlight headliner, crafted in a bespoke pattern that adds "to the sense of motion." There are no fewer than 36 sections of embroidered patterns on the doors and seats for a total of 633,000 stitches. The interior alone takes 40 hours to produce.

On the dashboard of the Phantom Scintilla, you'll find an art piece called "Celestial Pulse." It's a collection of seven aluminum "ribbons" that criss-cross between one another, finished in the same ceramic material as the Spirit of Ecstasy on the car's nose.

Unlike the one-off Spectre Semaphore, the Phantom Scintilla will be produced in a limited run of 10 vehicles. While no pricing has been provided, Rolls-Royce says they'll be among the most expensive Phantoms delivered to North America. The exact numbers don't really matter, though, as all 10 examples have already been sold.

