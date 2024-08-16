- Rolls-Royce has introduced a highly limited bespoke Phantom commission called the Scintilla.
- Just 10 examples will be built, with Rolls claiming they will be among the most expensive Phantoms in North America.
- The Phantom Scintilla is dressed in a handful of highly detailed custom touches inside and out.
Rolls-Royce is going big at Monterey this year. Following the debut of the one-off Spectre Semaphore, the company has another bespoke model set to be revealed today at The Quail in Monterey: The Phantom Scintilla.
Inspired by the Spirit of Ecstasy—the hood emblem that sits atop of every Rolls-Royce grille—the Phantom Scintilla comes standard with a two-tone bespoke paint job, with the upper body painted in Andalusian White, and the lower body in Thracian Blue. Look closely, and you'll see a double pinstripe stretch the length of the body, one painted in white, and the other in blue.
The emblem on the nose of the Phantom Scintilla is made from ceramic, a tribute to 'The Winged Victory of Samothrace,' a Greek marble sculpture crafted in 190 BCE that inspired Rolls-Royce Managing Director Claude Johnson to create the Spirit of Ecstasy back in 1910.
It's inside where the Phantom Scintilla truly sets itself apart. Rolls-Royce says it took over two and a half years (!) to develop this car's interior layout. And it shows. The roof features the company's signature starlight headliner, crafted in a bespoke pattern that adds "to the sense of motion." There are no fewer than 36 sections of embroidered patterns on the doors and seats for a total of 633,000 stitches. The interior alone takes 40 hours to produce.
On the dashboard of the Phantom Scintilla, you'll find an art piece called "Celestial Pulse." It's a collection of seven aluminum "ribbons" that criss-cross between one another, finished in the same ceramic material as the Spirit of Ecstasy on the car's nose.
Unlike the one-off Spectre Semaphore, the Phantom Scintilla will be produced in a limited run of 10 vehicles. While no pricing has been provided, Rolls-Royce says they'll be among the most expensive Phantoms delivered to North America. The exact numbers don't really matter, though, as all 10 examples have already been sold.