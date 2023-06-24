The Revuelto is Lamborghini's latest flagship supercar, combining breathtaking performance, a striking design, and promising an exhilarating driving experience. Introduced this year as the successor to the Aventador, it's powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine combined with three electric motors to make 1,001 horsepower. While the power output of the hybrid powertrain is impressive, it's the sound of the V12 that stirs the soul.

This video posted on Varryx's YouTube channel features five minutes of pure sound from the V12 of the Lamborghini Revuelto, which we could listen to all day. Whether burbling at low speed, percolating at idle, or ripping at the Nurburgring, it has a throaty baritone sound unique to bulls bred at the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese.

With its aggressive wedge-shaped bodywork, the Revuelto recalls the angular shape of the Aventador combined with the twin grille front end of the Murcielago. The low-slung, aerodynamic profile and scissor doors are unmistakably Lamborghini and will definitely draw a crowd wherever it's parked. It's a car to be seen in and starts a parade wherever it goes.

But it's the engine that makes the bull. Mounted mid-ship, the heart of the Revuelto beats with 12 cylinders bellowing to a 9,500 rpm redline. Equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the factory claims it will reach 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds and top 217 mph with enough runway.

Yet unlike past bulls, including the original Countach and its Diablo successor, the Revuelto has a softer side. It has a larger, more comfortable interior than the Aventador. There's a quantum of space behind the seats and enough room in the frunk for a week's worth of luggage. As required by just about every car these days, it has an infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The dash is all digital and even includes a display in front of the passenger for info like speed and other performance telemetry.

Like all Lamborghinis, the Revuelto takes its name from a famous bull, in this case, a particularly rambunctious Spanish fighting bull that lived in 1880. It's a fitting name for Lamborghini's latest supercar which is expected out by the end of this year.