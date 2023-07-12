There are a plethora of vehicle debuts happening at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, mostly revolving around production vehicles. This new Lamborghini, however, isn't one you'll find in a showroom. It's not even a production-based race car. And we'll see it fully revealed on July 13.

This is Lamborghini's new machine that will contest the Hypercar and GTP classes in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA. Being an IMDh car means you won't see a bonkers Lambo design with scissor doors, but as the latest teaser shows, you will get big wings and vents galore.

We don't have any details yet regarding the powertrain, aside from it being a twin-turbocharged V8 with hybrid assist. It's the first race-specific engine from Lamborghini Squadra Corse; regulations limit maximum output to 671 horsepower but with such lofty outputs commonly found in production supercars, that should be an easy goal to reach for this dedicated race car.

Similarly, category rules require cars to use a specific chassis supplier, so the exterior design will be constrained as such. Still, we can see shades of green in the teaser so Lambo will have some personalization happening with this LMDh machine. We also see Iron Lynx on the tail fin; this is a racing team that already competes in IMSA and the GT World Challenge Europe with a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2.

Whether its debut is limited to static display or a run up the iconic hill is still unclear. It won't be the only Lambo garnering attention at this year's event, however. Aside from Lamborghini proper showing off several models including the new Revuelto, Eccentrica will showcase its Lamborghini Diablo restomod that builds on the classic 1990s supercar with updated bodywork and a modernized interior.

Gallery: Eccentrica Lamborghini Diablo Restomod

18 Photos

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed officially kicks off on July 13 and runs through the weekend, closing down on July 16. You can watch the action through Goodwood's livestream video here at Motor1.com. In the meantime, check out our preview of all the cars making either a full or public debut for this special motoring weekend.