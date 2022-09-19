Listen to this article

The Lamborghini LMDh racer will use a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V8 for competing in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. This will be the first racing engine with its full development from the brand's Squadra Corse competition division.

The maximum system output that the rules allow for this class is 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts), so you can expect the Lamborghini to have this much power. There's a mandated Bosch Motor Generator Unit and Williams Advanced Engineering battery pack. Xtrac supplies its seven-speed P1359 gearbox.

The previous teaser image of the Lamborghini LMDh.

LMDH racers have a required weight of 2,271 pounds (1,030 kilograms) without fuel or the driver. They have a max length of 16.7 feet (5.1 meters) and a width of 6.56 feet (2.0 meters). The vehicles are capable of a max speed of 211.3 miles per hour (340 kilometers per hour).

As part of the LMDh rules, manufacturers have to select a chassis supplier. Lamborghini is going with Ligier. The teaser images show a vehicle with Y-shaped running lights and razor-edged styling for a look that evokes the brand's road cars.

The Lamborghini LMDh car will begin racing in 2024, meaning it will miss the first year of competition in this class. The racing for these machines kicks off at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January 2023.

The Lamborghini's competitors will include the Acura AR24e with a 2.4-liter, twin-turbo V6 that will rev to 10,000 rpm. Alpine will have an entry although the company won't release many details yet. The BMW M Hybrid V8 will have a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The Cadillac GTP Hypercar will get power from a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8. The Porsche 963 will pack a 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8.

Ferrari is working on an entry in the separate Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class. The powertrain is still a mystery, but it has a wild body. There's a very tall wing, and a rear fin that angles upward at the rear.