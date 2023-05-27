The 2024 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing performance sedans are now available from the American automaker, and they come with some tweaks and improvements over last year’s model.

One of the biggest changes for the CT5-V Blackwing is the availability of GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance feature on cars equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmission. Super Cruise allows for hands-free driving and on-demand automatic lane changes on certain stretches of roads in the United States.

To celebrate 20 years of Cadillac V-Series models, the CT5-V Blackwing adds a special grille header and rocker identification in the mix, as well as a unique “wake-up” animation on the driver information display. New colors are also offered for the 2024 model year as options, with Velocity Red, Cyber Yellow Metallic, Coastal Blue Metallic, and Black Diamond Tricoat added to the paints list.

2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in Summit White 2024 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing in Cyber Yellow Metallic

The smaller CT4-V Blackwing gets the same goodies as its bigger brother for the 2024 model year, minus the availability of Super Cruise.

The 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 that’s good for 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque is still there, as is the standard six-speed manual transmission and optional 10-speed automatic. Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension remains standard, while an aero package that delivers the greatest downforce ever for a V-Series model is offered as an optional extra.

Getting back to the CT5-V Blackwing, it remains the most powerful sedan in Cadillac’s history, with a hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood that makes an impressive 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. As with its smaller brother, the CT5-V Blackwing comes as standard with a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox, while a performance-tuned 10-speed GM Hydra-Matic automatic is available for extra cash.

The 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing starts at $94,690 ($1,195 destination charge included) and the 2024 CT4-V Blackwing has an MSRP of $62,890 ($1,395 destination freight charge included).

