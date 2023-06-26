Singer Vehicle Design teased its latest reimagined Porsche 911, and the company did something wild with this one. The vehicle debuts Tuesday, June 27.

The image only shows a bit of the rear fender, with a very broad flare with a large intake in the front. Plus, there's a colossal wing visible on the rear deck. The bright orange color is particularly eye-catching.

The center-lock wheels are also fascinating. They feature a basketweave pattern with a very deep dish. The color transitions from bronze to dark green. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around them.

We have no other details about the new Singer at this time, but the company's previous builds give us a guide for what to expect about this one. The brand is temporarily not accepting orders for the 911 Classic Study and is shifting to focusing on turbocharged vehicles instead. As of February 2022, the company had 70 reservations for the models with forced induction.

These models use a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six air-cooled engine that makes either 450 horsepower or 510 hp in the variants available so far. Singer uses a six-speed manual gearbox for the three existing builds. The company can outfit these vehicles with rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

Singer builds each car to a client's request, giving buyers a wide range of options. The company offers various suspension tunes whether a customer wants a comfy grand tourer for the road or something more aggressive for the track. Similarly, the cabin can be spartan or have amenities like heated seats.

Judging from the massive fender flares and colossal wing, this customer seems to opt more for a track-honed setup. Although, the person could still want a comfortable ride but have an aggressive exterior appearance.

Singer last grabbed our attention when the company debuted its first reimagined 911 Cabriolet. The vehicle featured a Cadiz Red body and a whale-tail spoiler at the rear. The cabin had a mix of black leather and red plaid, with wood trim. The turbocharged engine made 510 hp.