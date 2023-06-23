Touted as a "segment-busting SUEV for the Ioniq brand," the Hyundai Concept Seven debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Marketing fluff aside, the showcar previewed a fullsize electric sport utility vehicle that has since transitioned to prototype status. A heavily camouflaged test vehicle was seen in Germany looking large and in charge. The three-row model will be a sister model of the already-revealed Kia EV9 and the upcoming Genesis GV90.

How big is it? Well, the concept had a massive wheelbase of 3.2 meters (126 inches), so the production model could end up being slightly larger than the EV9. We'll remind you that Kia's version measures 3.1 meters (122 inches) between the axles and has an overall length of 5.01 meters (197.2 inches). The sheer size of the rear doors is a clue we're dealing with a spacious three-row SUV with ample rear legroom. It's especially true for a vehicle riding on a dedicated electric car platform as the concept had a completely flat floor.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 new spy photos

22 Photos

The pixel theme applied to the Ioniq 5 crossover and Ioniq 6 sedan is evident on the bigger Ioniq 7 as we can see the vertical LEDs peeking through the mesh camo. There's also a horizontal cutout in the disguise for the upper lights, which formed a wide light bar on the Concept Seven. At the rear, the large people mover has vertical taillights. The derrière gives the impression that it's more conventionally styled compared to the concept's huge glass tailgate surrounded by pixel-like lights.

Looking at the side profile, it's hard to miss the chunky plastic body cladding around the wheel arches, the prominent turn signals in the mirror caps, and the aero panels on the wheels. As expected, the Hyundai Ioniq 7 has door handles that remain flush with the body, along with low-profile roof rails, and a gently sloped roofline with a separate glass area for the second- and third-row occupants.

As for technical specifications, look no further than the Kia EV9. The latter is getting the full-fat GT treatment with more punch than the EV9 GT-Line's 379 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. Consequently, it'll need less than five seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill. The Hyundai Ioniq 7 should have largely the same figures, and it too is likely to offer an entry-level version with rear-wheel drive and 215 hp.

The Ioniq 7 is expected to debut by year's end or early 2024.