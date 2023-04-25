Skoda did more than just tease its six future EVs during an event held today at home in Mladá Boleslav as it also announced it remains committed to offering cars with combustion engines. The next Superb flagship will premiere this fall in both liftback and wagon body styles together with the new Kodiaq seven-seat SUV. The company's largest vehicles will be offered with plug-in hybrid powertrains alongside the "most advanced gasoline and diesel engines."

It’s worth mentioning that Skoda won't make the Superb at its Kvasiny factory in the Czech Republic anymore since production is moving to Volkswagen Group’s plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. The next-generation Passat will be made there as well exclusively as a wagon developed by Skoda. Considering the green push, these will likely be the final generation Superb and Kodiaq to offer ICE power.

2023 Skoda Superb spy photos

Also coming in 2023 will be facelifts for the Kamiq subcompact crossover and the Scala compact hatchback. Skoda's best-selling product, the Octavia, will receive a mid-cycle update at some point in 2024, likely for both the liftback and the wagon. Those who would rather have an electric estate will have to wait until 2026 when the zero-emission "Estate" teased today is programmed to go on sale.

Another debut planned for later this year is a posh Laurin & Klement trim level for the Enyaq. It'll be a short-lived product considering Skoda announced today that the second generation of the electric SUV will premiere in 2025 when its "Coupe" sibling is also scheduled to arrive.

Skoda won't be giving up on ICE anytime soon as parent company VW Group has tasked the Czech automaker to continue the development of the EA211 series. These are three- and four-cylinder engines used by a whopping 50 model lines from seven brands part of the VW empire. Skoda is hiring nearly 150 people to update these engines and extract more power while cutting down fuel consumption and emissions.