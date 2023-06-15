The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. We all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour on Thursdays at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific) is where we have a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

If you happen to be reading this after the live broadcast has ended, you can also find the audio version of The Test Car Happy Hour on all of your favorite streaming platforms, first thing every Monday morning.

Gallery: 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Sportback First Drive

20 Photos

This week we have Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, Senior Editor Jeff Perez, and News Editor Chris Smith.

Going alphabetically by automaker, Perez is driving the Audi Q8 Sportback E-Tron. This recently updated electric SUV has the powertrain and interior from the standard Q8 E-Tron but with a sleeker-looking body. Depending on the selected powertrain, the EV can produce 335 horsepower and 490 pound-feet, 402 hp and 490 lb-ft, or 496 hp and 718 lb-ft.

Evans is behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison. It features modifications from American Expedition Vehicles that include stamped steel bumpers with recovery hooks and integrated steps. It rides on 18-inch wheels with 33-inch tires. Plus, there are five skid plates underneath.

Smith doesn't have a new car to discuss. However, he has an interesting fleet that includes a non-running Ford Taurus SHO, an SN95 Mustang, and a Subaru Forester. Expect him to bring up at least one of them.

A major reason we do The Test Car Happy Hour every week is to answer your questions. So join us during the stream and let our talented editors share their experiences with you. They're ready to help you.