The technologies in the automotive industry are evolving so rapidly that it’s no longer shocking to see a production car with 1,000 horsepower or more on tap. Such figures are still difficult to be reached with combustion power alone though and this is where electric support comes to the rescue. Still, many customers are still preferring a purely ICE sports car over its new-age competitors with electric motors.

This is the case with the customers of the Porsche 911 Turbo S – the sports car from Germany has what could be regarded as an old-school 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine sitting behind the seats and generating a peak output of 650 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The power reaches all four wheels and with no batteries, the coupe is relatively lightweight tipping the scales at 3,615 pounds (1,640 kilograms).

In a new drag race video by Carwow, the Turbo S meets two of the world’s fastest production cars featuring some sort of electrification. The Tesla Model S Plaid has a three-motor electric powertrain with mind-blowing 1,020 hp (750 kW) and 1,047 lb-ft (1,420 Nm) of instantaneous torque. It’s naturally the heaviest of the trio at 4,828 lbs (2,190 kg).

Representing Maranello at the starting line is the Ferrari SF90. It has a combination of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors. This complex drive system has an incredible output of 1,000 hp (735 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The supercar is also the lightest of all three models featured in this drag race at 3,483 lbs (1,580 kg). It is also the most expensive of the trio, followed by the Porsche and the Tesla.

As you can see for yourself, these are some serious numbers. Also, all three cars have zero problems transferring their power to the wheels and finding traction. We know we used the word epic in the headline – something we usually don’t like doing – but the performance of these three cars is truly amazing. Just watch the video at the top of this page and enjoy.