The fourth-generation Lexus LX has a wider lineup than ever before, offering F Sport and four-seat Ultra Luxury trim levels in the United States. Toyota's premium division hasn't been ignoring its domestic market either as the fullsize SUV is getting an Offroad version exclusive to Japan. While the US-spec model can be had with wheels as large as 22 inches, the rugged JDM-spec version rides on a much smaller 18-inch set.

The newly added grade in the Land of the Rising Sun has chunkier tires for improved off-road capabilities, which are further enhanced by three locking differentials. As a reminder, the LX for North America only gets a rear Torsen limited-slip differential. Much like the new Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport, the LX Offroad adds front and center differentials.

There are also some discreet styling changes reserved to the LX Offroad, such as the matte gray paint for the wheels and black wheel arch moldings. In addition, Lexus gives the gargantuan spindle grille a dark gray metallic finish we'd argue makes the front fascia a lot better by being less opulent. The in-your-face grille has already been subjected to quite a lot of criticism, with some associating it with Gillette razor blades.

The Offroad derivative seems like a no-brainer for the US market, but Lexus isn't saying anything about the possibility of bringing it stateside. For the time being, it's strictly a Japanese affair in the same LX 600 guise introduced globally with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. It sends 409 horsepower (315 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque to both axles through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Speaking of engines, Russia and other markets also get a diesel unit with the same twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 as the latest Land Cruiser with 305 hp (227 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) delivered via the same 10-speed auto 'box. Much like the gasoline-fueled version has been bumped from the LX 570 to LX 600 designation, the diesel has been promoted from the previous LX 450d to LX 500d moniker.

Both have lost their V8 engines, and for the time being, there's no word about the hybrid V6 powertrain introduced by Toyota with the latest Tundra. In the fullsize pickup truck, which rides on the same TNGA-F body-on-frame platform as the LC and LX SUVs, the i-Force Max combines the 3.5-liter gasoline unit with an electric motor and the same 10-speed auto for a healthy 437 hp (326 kW) and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm).

In the United States, Lexus will have the new LX on sale in the first quarter of next year.