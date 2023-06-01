Fans of scale model cars and tiny race tracks will soon have a crazy cool slot car track available for purchase, but you better act fast and be ready to spend some money. Michigan-based Slot Mods has announced plans to build a limited number of 1:32-scale tracks nestled into replica Ford GT40 bodies. And this sticker price is $150,000 each.

That's about $10,000 shy of an actual Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, but we're talking about automotive art versus a functional car. And actually, the price is $50,000 less than a custom Porsche 917 track from Slot Mods recently sold for at auction, so one might call the new run a bargain. And with only five planned for this production run, it will be a very rare item.

Like the Porsche track, the new GT40 design will feature a highly detailed race track with a distinct Le Mans theme. At Slot Mods, highly detailed translates to authentic-looking track surfaces meandering through landscaped grounds, grandstands, buildings, walls, spectators, and more. Specialty structures like the Dunlop Bridge are included, and there's trackside lighting for night racing with friends. The track is made from wood and uses dual slots for racing, and each track will come with a set of period-correct 1:32 scale slot cars.

If you haven't figured it out yet, the period in question is Le Mans through the Ford GT40 era of the late 1960s. While the track is made of wood, it will sit inside a composite GT40 replica body on a tube frame and rolling chassis complete with center-lock wheels and racing slicks. The body will open either via remote control or using the driver-side door handle, revealing the race track inside. Two bodies will be created: a 1966 Ford GT40 Mk II as driven by Ken Miles, and a GT40 Mk I as driven by Jacky Ickx in 1969.

"The overwhelming response to the Porsche 917 Art Car on Bring-A-Trailer and the requests for new builds was amazing," said Slot Mods founder and creative director David Beattie. "This blend of art and racing has never been done before. The Art Car sold at three times its original value, proving that it’s not just a cool piece, but also a solid investment."

The track layout will measure 13 feet long by six feet wide, and it's built race-ready with all electrics within the full-size GT40 replica body. As mentioned, only five are planned for production and development is currently underway. Information on availability will come at a later date.