The Lamborghini Revuelto made its official debut in March this year as the successor of the Aventador. Featuring a hybrid V12 engine, it is the most powerful production model in the company’s history. With a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) time of 2.5 seconds, we know it is very fast – at least on paper. But it seems that the automaker wants to prove its capabilities on one of the world’s most demanding tracks.

A new spy video takes us to Nurburgring where the Revuelto is taken for a fast track session. The clip starts with footage from the vehicle’s very careful unloading and then continues with the supercar’s performance on the track. Obviously, this isn’t a camouflaged prototype and we suppose it is an example from the early production phase. There’s a purple Urus that follows the Revuelto.

We don’t know what Lamborghini is doing on the track with its newest flagship model but we see two possible scenarios. The automaker could be doing some final precise adjustments and fine tuning before the first customer deliveries. Alternatively, Lambo could be evaluating the Revuelto’s performance on the Nurburgring against rivals from the supercar segment.

Despite the electric support, the V12 engine of the Revuelto sounds absolutely amazing in this new video. As a reminder, Lambo’s 6.5-liter V12 is supplemented by three electric motors in a hybrid system that generates a combined output of 1,001 horsepower. That power is transferred to all four wheels through a new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The powertrain has an all-electric model.

The Revuelto is still in the very early stages of its life. It will be launched on the US market around the end of this year as a 2024 model with a price tag that should be around the $600,000 mark. While nothing has been confirmed yet, we are 99.99 percent certain this is just the beginning, and more powerful and hardcore SV / SVJ versions are also planned for the coming years.