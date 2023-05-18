The Lamborghini Revuelto is the automaker’s new flagship model, replacing the Aventador. It’s also a plug-in hybrid and signals a change for the iconic company as it focuses on the industry’s digitized future that goes well beyond the car. A new video provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Revuelto’s production process, showing off the high-tech artistry and the artisans who build it.

The Revuelto’s modular production line is comprised of 15 stations that are flexible thanks to the use of autonomous vehicles. This will allow Lamborghini to quickly adapt to changes in production volumes, model mix, or other production needs, like adding a new engine, and better serve customers’ customization requests. Employees in specialized areas such as hybrid and engine technology, saddlery, and others undergo more than 500 hours of training in order to build the Revuelto.

Lamborghini also completely fabricates the Revuelto’s carbon-fiber monocoque in Sant’Agata, with the chassis being 25 percent stiffer and 10 percent lighter than the Aventador’s. The company is also assembling the Revuelto’s electric motor in-house, a first for the automaker. Each one undergoes testing, which puts the motor through a static, a dynamic, and an NVH test. Lamborghini also performs a load test that simulates the Nardò circuit.

The Revuelto is a hybrid that uses three electric motors to provide additional horsepower and performance alongside the 6.5-liter V12 engine behind the cabin. The supercar makes a combined 1,001 horsepower; however, its EV mode cuts that back to 180 hp. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission routes power to all four wheels, propelling the car to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. It can reach 124 mph in under 7 seconds while on its way to a top speed of over 217 mph.

We won’t have to wait too much longer for the Revuelto to go on sale, as it will launch in the US later this year for the 2024 model year. Lamborghini hasn’t announced how much it will cost, but we expect it to supersede the Aventador’s half-a-million-dollar price tag. However, until then, you can configure one to your heart’s content and worry about paying for your dream supercar later.