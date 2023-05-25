As of March 2022, Ferrari is no longer accepting orders for the F8 family. The replacement for the 488 was unveiled in coupe form during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with visual and performance upgrades. The F8 Spider convertible arrived shortly after, offering supercar capability combined with an open-top experience. How fast can you go behind the wheel of an F8 Spider on a straight road? We now have the answer.

On paper, the supercar has a top speed of 210 miles per hour (338 kilometers per hour) and sprints from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just around 2.9 seconds. That’s possible thanks to the 3.9-liter V8 engine with 710 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque mounted amidship mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The car tips the scales at 3,550 pounds.

These are all numbers provided by Ferrari. While we can’t tell whether the output figure is absolutely accurate – we know some companies tend to provide more conservative power data – we can see whether the acceleration and top speed numbers match what the automaker says.

The video at the top of this page shows us a 2021 Ferrari F8 Spider at Space Florida's Launch and Landing Facility, Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. The surface at the track is a mix of concrete and asphalt and there is just a minimal elevation change of 0.25 inches. The entire track is 3.22 miles long, but the car apparently has only the first 2.3 miles at its disposal.

While the supercar struggles for traction at the beginning, it starts gathering speed very quickly around the 100-mph (160-kph) mark. When it approaches 200 mph (320 kph), the acceleration slows down but the vehicle keeps gaining speed all the way to exactly 208.444 mph (335.458 kph). This is just about 1.5 mph (2.4 kph) shy of what Ferrari claims. Impressive, considering the minimal elevation change of the track.