The YouTube channel that took the Ferrari F8 Tributo for some seriously muddy off-road driving earlier this year is back for more vehicular carnage. The owner decided to put the supercar through a "Durability Test" that goes beyond the general use and abuse you'd expect even a pickup truck to endure.

In the short, six-minute video, the owner sawed off the passenger-side mirror, transported animal feed on the hood, ran into a shopping cart and a cement brick, and filled the front trunk with fruit before cruising through town with a capybara in the passenger seat. It looks like the owner replaced the OEM mirrors with N-Largo V2 units from Novitec. The owner is everything but kind to the Ferrari F8, even using the hood extractor as a feed trough, and the Ferrari takes it all right on the chin spoiler.

The video opened with your usual vehicular antics – donuts – before showing the supercar flying down the road in reverse. It performed a 180-degree turn into a driveway and barely missed hitting a cement culvert, which would have quickly ended this durability test. The owner also pelts the Ferrari with oranges, watermelons, and rocks.

The video ends on a cliffhanger about the car's status, with the Ferrari driving off the road at a high rate of speed into an open field. The car cuts through the remaining vegetation before the video cuts to black as someone starts yelling, "Fire! Fire!" but we'll have to wait to see what happens to the supercar in the next installment. The Ferrari's low center of gravity may have gotten the best of it.

The channel's earlier video took the 710-horsepower supercar onto a makeshift off-road course, driving it on gravel and grass. The car also hit a gate, which threw an error message on the dash even though the car continued to function just fine. The car only had 3,000 miles before being bought for the WhistlinDiesel YouTube channel.

The next video could be the Ferrari's last, but we expect the owner to continue brutally testing its durability if it survives. So far, the Ferrari has held up quite well, considering how delicate and finicky supercars can be.