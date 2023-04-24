The Ferrari F8 family of models is no longer in production, but they're still quite potent vehicles. This test from the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds shows how fast the Spider goes in a half-mile.

Both the F8 Tributo coupe and spider use a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 720 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is the only available gearbox. According to Ferrari's specs, the Spider can reach 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 210 mph.

Gallery: 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider

9 Photos

In this case, the GPS speedometer struggles to keep up with the car. The gauge initially shows the acceleration to be fairly slow. Then at about 100 mph, the Ferrari appears to gather speed very quickly. The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds has backup equipment for just this type of situation.

In the half-mile, this F8 Spider reaches 163.916 mph (263.797 kph). For comparison, a Porche 918 Spyder recently did this run and hit 172.658 mph (277.867 kph).

In 2022, Ferrari stopped taking orders for the F8 models. Only one coupe came into the United States for the 2023 model year.

The 296 variants with their plug-in-hybrid-equipped turbocharged V6 were the replacements for the F8 models. Despite fewer cylinders and a smaller displacement, the electrified powertrain's output is an impressive 818 hp and 546 lb-ft.

The Roma Spider is the latest Ferrari to join the brand's stable. It packs a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 pumping out 612 hp and 561 pound-feet. The redline is at 7,500 rpm. The automaker states the droptop model can reach 62 mph in 3.4 seconds. The vehicle replaces the Portofino M, which has a hardtop convertible rather than the Roma Spider's fabric roof.

In 2022, Ferrari had a record year by delivering 13,221 vehicles, which was a significant jump over the 11,155 deliveries in 2021. At the equivalent of just over $1 billion, the automaker's profits were also higher than ever.