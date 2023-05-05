The BMW XM is what we would describe as a slightly polarizing product – it’s the most powerful BMW production model in history but it’s also the heaviest. Nevertheless, one has to admire the level of performance this monstrous SUV provides, despite its size and weight. As a new test run on the dynamometer shows, the numbers provided by the automaker could actually be underrated – something BMW has been known for in the last several years.

The video at the top of this page shows what could possibly be the first recorded XM dyno run. The SUV’s complex hybrid system isn’t easy to be measured as there are different modes, which apply different levels of engagement from the electric motor. Given this – and the fact that this particular car was not fully charged before the test run which could have had an effect on the output – the numbers you are about to see might not be super scientific. But they are very promising.

The IND Distribution team did four runs at the dyno at Performance Eurowerks in Illinois and the highest numbers that can be seen in the video are 614.84 horsepower (458.48 kilowatts) and 569.14 pound-feet (771.65 Newton-meters) of torque. This is the output at the wheels and if we assume an approximate power loss of around 20 percent (which might be a little too high, honestly), this would mean the output at the crank is around 768 hp (573 kW) and 712 lb-ft (965 Nm). For reference, BMW advertises the model with 644 hp (480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.

The team that performs the measurement admits it is a little difficult to figure out exactly how the hybrid system is functioning while the XM is in dyno mode. Apparently, the electric power gauge ramps up during the dyno test but spikes earlier than expected. It’s also unclear at the moment whether BMW's dyno-mode employs the electric motor differently from its standard operation, which could potentially mean more power remains hidden and unleashed.

Regardless of the actual output, the XM is very quick. According to the factory numbers, it can perform the 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint in just 4.1 seconds. The second standalone M model in history is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph), but the M Driver’s Package unleashes the vehicle’s full potential and a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).