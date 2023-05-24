Visitors to Legoland in Denmark can enjoy the sight of a full-sized Ferrari Monza SP1 with a body that uses the iconic plastic blocks. It's part of an attraction called "Ferrari Build and Race."

In addition to the full-sized SP1, the exhibit includes the chance to build your own Ferrari out of Lego bricks. The amusement park then scans the vehicle and puts it on a digital version of the automaker's Fiorano test track.

The car has real wheels and tires, but everything else is Lego. Unfortunately, the pictures don't provide a good look into the cockpit to see how the builders incorporate the blocks in there.

The SP1 and SP2 debuted in 2018 as limited-edition models as part of Ferrari's Icona range. They took inspiration from the brand's sports cars in the 1950s and early 1960s but with modern powertrains.

Both use a 6.5-liter V12 making 809 horsepower, which is enough to reach 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds. Plus, 124 mph comes up in 7.9 seconds. The top speed is in excess of 186 mph.

The underpinnings for both models come from the 812 Superfast. The major difference between them is that the SP1 is a single-seater, and the SP2 has space for a passenger. They feature a "Virtual Wind Shield" that deflects airflow over the occupants.

Ferrari made just 499 units of the SP1 and SP2. The buyers included celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay who purchased a red and black two-passenger example.

Ferrari followed the SP1 and SP2 with the Daytona SP3. It took inspiration from models like the 330 P3/4, 350 Can-Am, and 512 S. It had a 6.5-liter V12 from the 812 Competizione but with revisions like titanium connecting rods and a rebalanced crankshaft. The engine makes 828 hp and 514 lb-ft. The redline is at a sky-high 9,500 rpm.

