When it comes to the tuning scene, we can't think of a more controversial aftermarket specialist than Mansory. It has some of the wackiest builds in the business, catering to a specific crowd looking for an eccentric design. We'd argue the Ferrari Monza SP2 is an outlandish speedster from the get-go, and yet one owner decided to give it a makeover that includes red exhaust tips among other details.

The roofless Italian stallion signals a new Mansory Bespoke program tailored to exclusive cars built in limited numbers. Ferrari made only 499 units of the Monza SP1 and SP2, with this being the more "practical" car by having a passenger seat. For this project, the tuner combined a main Rosso Corsa color with a black stripe and exposed carbon fiber bits as part of an aerodynamic package.

Ferrari Monza SP2 by Mansory

The customer wanted to have an asymmetrical design and asked Mansory to paint the buttress on the driver's side black. The seat itself is also black, complete with striking red seatbelts. Those red accents have been used in the oddest of places, such as on the two fins of the carbon fiber side mirror caps as well as the front air intakes and rear diffuser.

Gone are the OEM wheels as the tuner opted for its very own lightweight forged set measuring 21 inches at the front and 22 inches for the rear with 275/30 ZR21 and 335/25 ZR22 tires, respectively. The ones at the back receive the V12's increased power as Mansory updated the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter unit. It now produces a colossal 830 hp and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) after fitting a new exhaust system and an upgraded air intake.

It goes without saying the custom project can also be easily adapted for the single-seater Monza SP1 since it’s essentially the same car but with a side panel covering where you’d find the passenger seat on the SP2. With the Mansory Bespoke program, the tuner says the sky's the limit when it comes to personalizing your limited-run car as there are virtually endless customization possibilities.