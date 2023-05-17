The 2024 Lexus LC 500 and LC 500h arrive with a major tech upgrade. The previous 10.3-inch infotainment screen is going, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display replaces it.

The table below shows how the 2024 LC's price compares to the 2023 version of the Lexus. The updated vehicle goes on sale in June 2023.

Model 2024 Price (Including $1,150 Destination Fee) 2023 Price (Including $1,150 Destination Fee) Difference Lexus LC 500 $98,850 $94,600 $4,250 Lexus LC 500h $102,150 $100,600 $1,550

The updated infotainment system comes standard with a Panoramic View Monitor that combines images from the front, rear, left, and right cameras to provide a complete perspective of what's around the vehicle. It also supports dual Bluetooth and the wireless versions of Apple CarPlay integration and Android Auto.

The previous system with the 10.3-inch display received poor reviews. For example, after driving the 2022 LC 500, Senior Editor Jeff Perez wrote:

Unlike newer Lexus models, which feature ergonomic touchscreens, the LC hides its 10.3-inch display behind a pane of clear plastic, forcing the driver to interact with a frustrating trackpad instead. Mercifully, there are a few redundant controls for climate and audio, but making anything but rudimentary changes requires a trip through the infotainment system’s Byzantine menus. Adjusting the seat climate controls, for example, is a four-step process on the trackpad, and operating it while on the fly isn’t easy.

In addition to the improved infotainment system, there are two new exterior colors available: Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Copper Crest. Both are $595 options. Dark Rose is an additional upholstery color. The 2024 LC 500 gets 21-inch forged alloy wheels with a gloss black finish and metallic accents.

The LC 500 continues to use a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that makes 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. It lets the car accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. The only gearbox available is a 10-speed automatic.

An optional sport package includes a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, revised dampers, performance brake pads, and Alcantara-trimmed seats.

The LC 500h has a 3.5-liter V6 with two electric motors with a total output of 354 horsepower. It connects to a four-speed automatic and a continuously variable transmission that work together.