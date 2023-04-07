Listen to this article

The Lexus LC is entering its 2024 model year in Europe where Toyota's luxury division is launching an Ultimate Edition. Available as a coupe or convertible with the V8, the limited-run special version gets a matte Hakugin White paint that takes after fine Japanese porcelain. The fancy color – which we're being told is inspired by the company's sports car lineup symbolized by the LFA – has a satin lacquer topcoat and is contrasted by black accents.

To truly set it apart from the "mundane" LC, the Ultimate Edition gets industry-first "incrementally formed canards." In other words, the aero elements are molded into the front bumper rather than being attached as they are on virtually all cars. Lexus says they're more than just for show as they serve a functional role to aid airflow by reducing lift at the front of the vehicle for better handling and stability. Images of the coupe in Ultimate Edition guise have yet to be published but we do know it gets a carbon fiber rear wing painted in black.

2024 Lexus LC (Europe)

The interior is just as swanky by featuring a Kachi-Blue color derived from the threads used for samurai armor. These had a bluish-black shade known as kachi-iro (winning color). Lexus also puts the car's serial number on an aluminum plate in front of the shift knob to denote its exclusivity. Rounding off the cabin tweaks are scuff plates with "Limited Edition" lettering and Alcantara surfaces on the door panels and center console.

The stunning LC in Ultimate Edition flavor uses a retuned version of the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter delivering improved engine response, smoother operation, and a better sound. In addition, Lexus' engineers have also recalibrated the rear differential for livelier acceleration.

Elsewhere, the regular 2024 LC in Europe has also been updated by receiving a 12.3-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and cloud-based navigation. Lexus has rearranged the controls on the center console in a longitudinal layout after getting rid of the dreaded touchpad. A new blue and white two-tone color scheme is available for both body styles, which also get Heat Blue Contrast Layering and Sonic Copper fresh paint colors.

Other novelties include three forged wheel designs in 20- and 21-inch sizes, a Panoramic View Monitor camera, and an upgraded Lexus Safety System +. The engineers have retuned the brake-by-wire system to make it feel more natural and have worked on the 10-speed auto to better anticipate the driver's next move. Go for the V8 model and the newly added Expert model deactivates traction control. Stick to the hybrid and its battery pack now boasts higher-capacity cells for extra performance.

Lexus will start production of the regular 2024 LC for Europe in May while the Ultimate Edition is programmed to hit the assembly line in September.