Nissan radically revamped the Z for the 2023 model year, giving consumers a fresh sports car option. However, it’s competing against potent rivals like the BMW M2 and the Toyota GR Supra. A new video pits the three against each other in a series of drag races to see which is the straight-line superstar.

The 2023 BMW M2 packs an enormous wallop with its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It makes 453 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, which routes through a six-speed manual to the rear wheels, a characteristic of every car in this battle. It’s also the heaviest, weighing 3,750 pounds.

The 2023 Toyota GR Supra is rated as the least powerful of the bunch. Its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine produces 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. However, for what it lacks in horsepower, it makes up for in the lack of weight, tipping the scales at 3,343 lbs, the lightest vehicle.

The 2023 Nissan Z has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. The mill makes 400 hp and 350 pound-feet of torque while weighing 3,507 lbs, sitting between its competitors.

While the BMW won the rolling race, it was the car’s only victory. The Toyota won all three drag races, beating the other two and completing the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds. It took the BMW 12.6 seconds and the Nissan 12.9. However, the M2 was the quickest to hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill, doing it in 3.8 seconds, 0.1 seconds quicker than the Supra. It took the Nissan 4.5 seconds.

We’re spoiled with sports cars, and the M2, Supra, and Z are just a sliver of that segment, which has changed quite a bit in the last 30 years. Cars are more capable than ever, putting more power in the hands of a wider audience, and that’s a win for car enthusiasts, who have a wide range of modern choices.

The trio might not be the most affordable ones to own, but there is a plethora of cheaper options available, like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Hyundai Elantra N, Honda Civic Si, and Chevrolet Camaro, that should satisfy every type of enthusiast out there.