With the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari entered the plug-in hybrid market offering one of the most capable supercars with a plug in the world. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that only a few vehicles currently on sale are a match for the vehicle’s performance. How about the newer but less powerful Ferrari 296 GTB? Can it beat the plug-in supercar? The answer is in the video at the top of this page.

For starters, we would like to remind you of the history behind the 296 GTB. It was unveiled in 2021 as the first-ever Ferrari-branded model with a V6 engine under the hood. This isn’t entirely true, however, as V6 models were both designed and built by Ferrari in the past, but marketed under the Dino brand. Still, a six-cylinder engine in a Ferrari doesn’t sound very promising.

But that’s just on paper because the 296 GTB is supported by a powerful electric motor. The total system output stands at 818 horsepower, which is quite respectable for such a compact powertrain. As a result, the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes just 2.9 seconds.

The SF90, in turn, uses a larger 4.0-liter V8 mated to three electric motors. The peak output of this setup reaches 986 hp with a maximum torque of 590 pound-feet. Ferrari claims the acceleration from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) should take around 2.5 seconds, making it a tad quicker than the 296 GTB. In this new drag race, we can finally see whether the factory numbers are correct.

With Carwow’s wet track, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the car with the better traction wins this drag race. Power and weight are also very important in these kinds of races, though when both cars struggle to channel their power to the ground, an all-wheel drive always comes in handy.