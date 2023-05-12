This year, the United States will celebrate Mother’s Day on May 14. To prepare its fanbase for the festive weekend, Ford has released a new promotional video of the 2024 Ford Mustang. In the clip, Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s mother takes the driver’s position in the new pony car’s cabin to practice drifting. Because, as the automaker says, there’s no better gift than drift – forget flowers and brunch.

Professional drifter Gittin Jr. was involved in the development of the new Mustang and he helped the company create the new electronic drift brake. While not everyone is destined to become a drifting champion, after just a few minutes of practicing, Dawn, Gittin Jr.’s mother, learns the magic of power sliding the car. Joining Gittin Jr. and his mother in the video are Laurie Transou, Mustang chief engineer, and her daughter, Claire, demonstrating the launch control function on the new Mustang with just three touches on the center display.

Gallery: Ford celebrates Mother's Day

18 Photos

“One of the greatest joys of motherhood is teaching our children, sharing new experiences with them, and watching them grow. Mustang has the ability to make family bonds stronger by delivering fun experiences families can have together. Mustang has brought Vaughn together with his mom and me together with my daughter for an empowering and incredibly fun day,” Laurie Transou says.

In addition to the electronic drift brake and launch control, the 2024 Mustang comes with more enthusiast-focused technology. The line-lock feature, for example, holds the front brakes of the car in place while the driver spins the rear tires. This isn’t as useful as the revised steering of the Mustang, which offers quick steering ratios and minimal compliance from the steering wheel to the tire.

The new Mustang is set to go on sale in the United States in the summer of this year. Just recently, its price in some trim levels was increased due to the gas-guzzler tax. If you want the electronic drift brake, you should also upgrade to the Performance Pack that is available on all Mustang models.