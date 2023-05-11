Automakers do their best to keep their future products a secret. However, China's odd regulatory requirements sometimes spill the beans before a model's official debut. That's what happened with the 2024 Buick Envision S and Envision Plus, with images and details leaking from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The Envision S looks like the crossover we get in America, just with new front and rear fascias. The crossover adopts the brand's new Pure Design styling language, giving the model thin daytime running lights high on the face, separated headlights, and a wide grille that looks like an isosceles trapezoid. The model also wears the brand's new emblem.

Gallery: 2024 Buick Envision S, Envision Plus (China)

4 Photos

At the back, the Envision S sports a new taillight design, which sits above a modestly revamped bumper and diffuser. According to the government documents, the updated crossover still uses its 2.0-liter engine, which makes 227 horsepower.

The updated Envision Plus also leaked, which made its official debut in early 2021. It also undergoes a styling makeover, adopting the brand's new design ethos. It has narrow headlights and a trapezoidal grille. It'll also receive updated rear-end styling like the S. The leaked documents indicate that the larger seven-seat Envision Plus will have a 1.5-liter engine under the hood making 201 horsepower, which complements a 2.0-liter four-cylinder option that's available.

The leaked information didn't include any photos of the two models' interiors. However, the pair could receive a new cabin layout that replaces the traditional setup with a dash-spanning dual-screen one. Such an interior debuted last month on the Envista that's coming to the US, which first broke cover for the Chinese market in 2022.

The current Buick Envision is in the middle of its second generation, and there are signs that the automaker is readying its redesign for the US. The leaked images provide a sneak peek of what the updated model could look like in North America, which could arrive later this year. The 2023 Envision currently features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 228 horsepower. It pairs with a nine-speed automatic.