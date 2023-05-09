Volvo has a big new product coming – its smallest electric crossover to date. The Swedish firm confirms an official debut is scheduled for June 7 but you won’t have to wait one more month to see it in its full glory. Recently leaked patent images show the exterior of the new EX30 from all angles.

The images you see in the gallery below come from the Cochespias forum and depict what appears to be a mini EX90, at least when it comes to the front-end design. The shape of the headlights and the closed-off fascia give the EX30 a very similar look from the front, though the side profile of the smaller crossover is very different with a more sloped roofline and a thicker C-pillar.

Gallery: Volvo EX30 leaked patent images

7 Photos

While the shape of the taillights is also almost identical, there are additional design elements on the EX30 that differentiate the rear fascia between the two electric products. We can’t confirm whether those strips connecting the taillights are LEDs because the images aren’t fully colored, though we believe this is indeed the case.

We won’t have to wait too long to see all the little details. Volvo announces the debut of the new EX30 will take place on June 7 and below you can see the first teaser image. On the same day, the new battery-powered model will also become available to order or pre-order in selected markets. The automaker doesn’t reveal much else, but mysteriously says “thinking small is one of our biggest ideas.”

According to unofficial information, the EX30 will ride on the SEA architecture from Geely and will share its underpinnings with an upcoming subcompact EV crossover from Polestar. The same platform is also used by the Smart #1. Rumor has it the base EX30 models will be rear-wheel drive and there will be an optional all-wheel-drive version with two electric motors. The new addition to Volvo’s EV range will sit below the existing XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.