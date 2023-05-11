With 22.6 cubic feet (640 liters) of cargo space, the outgoing Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon was among the most practical vehicles on the market. Its successor is currently under development and this new rendering provides an early glimpse at what it could look like. Judging by the single available image, the vehicle will retain its massive boot for the new generation.

Of course, this is just an assumption based on this rendering as the automaker hasn’t released any details regarding the long-roof E-Class. However, we know from spy photos the E-Class wagon won’t get an overly sloped roofline negatively affecting the storage area. Whether cargo volume will grow, it remains unclear but given the new E-Class' slightly increased wheelbase in sedan form, this won’t be a huge surprise.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon PHEV Spy Photos

16 Photos

It’s important to note, however, that the regular E-Class wagon most likely won’t be sold in the United States. Instead, Mercedes has plans to bring the lifted All-Terrain version as evident from recent documents filed by the company with the Environmental Protection Agency. If that assumption turns out to be true, the US customers will have the E 450 All-Terrain in America, offering an electrified 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 375 horsepower.

What about the hotter AMG models? We’ve seen prototypes testing on various locations and we know both AMG 53 and AMG 63 variants are under development. Word on the street is both cars will undergo noticeable downsizing with the lesser one potentially receiving a version of the C63’s 2.0-liter hybrid engine. The flagship AMG model, in turn, could lose its 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo for a 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder with electric support.

When will the new E-Class wagon debut? Given the recent E-Class sedan arrival, it shouldn’t take long until we see the more practical version on the market. Our guess is a premiere in the third quarter of the year with sales likely kicking off early next year.