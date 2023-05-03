High-performance family cars are available in a variety of shapes and sizes. Yes, crossovers dominate the market, but not everyone wants a high-riding vehicle. Those who don’t can opt for something like the BMW M3 Touring or the Audi RS4 Avant, which were pitted against each other in a recent drag racing video.

The BMW has a power advantage in this competition. The M3 features the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It produces 510 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque, which the automaker routes to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M3 Touring

80 Photos

The Audi packs a smaller 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that makes 450 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twist. It also has an eight-speed gearbox that feeds the power to the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. While the RS4 might be down on power, it is lighter than the BMW, weighing 3,847 pounds (1,745 kilograms) compared to the heavier, 4,111-lb (1,865-kg) M3.

However, the BMW’s extra weight didn’t ding its performance by much. The BMW swept the first two races with ease, even with the Audi getting great starts, completing the quarter-mile race in 11.6 seconds. It took the Audi 12.0 to run down the track.

A series of subsequent races added a passenger for each run, attempting to make the M3 more equal to the RS4. However, the BMW continued to win with up to three extra people in the car. It was only the last race with five passengers in the M3 when the Audi finally earned its first win. The M3 needed 12.1 seconds to complete the quarter-mile with five people inside.

The BMW also easily won the rolling races, pulling away from the Audi in both comfort and sport modes. However, the final brake test was also a bit of a surprise, with the heavier M3 stopping at a shorter distance than the lighter Audi. While the BMW M3 Touring easily beat the Audi RS4 Avant, which sadly won’t be sold in the US, in various battles, it costs more, too. Is the extra performance worth the higher price tag?