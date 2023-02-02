Listen to this article

Ferrari had a fantastic year in 2022, according to the automaker's newly released financial results. It set a new sales record by delivering 13,221 vehicles, versus 11,155 models in 2021. The net profit also achieved new highs of €939 million ($1.024 billion at current exchange rates), whereas last year the figure was €833 million ($909 million currently).

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region was the biggest for Ferrari in 2022 with deliveries of 5,958 vehicles, which was up from 5,492 last year. Sales in the Americas were 3,447 units, up from 2,831 in 2021. Buyers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan purchased 1,552 cars, compared to 899 in the previous period. Finally, the rest of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market bought 2,264 of the brand's products, versus 1,933 in 2021. The table below shows these results.

Ferrari's total revenue in 2022 was €5.095 billion ($5.563 billion), which was up 19 percent over last year. Selling vehicles and spare parts brought in €4.341 billion (4.741 billion) – a 22 percent increase. The Prancing Horse's branding and sponsorship deals accounted for the second-largest portion of the business by bringing in €479 million ($523 million).

Ferrari estimates that 2023 might be even better than last year. It expects net revenue to be around €5.7 billion ($6.224 billion), including more money coming from racing and lifestyle activities. The company plans to increase prices to offset cost inflation

Deliveries of the Ferrari Purosangue will begin in 2023. It's the first widely available four-door product from the brand and has a crossover-like shape. Power comes from a 6.5-liter V12 that makes 715 horsepower (533 kilowatts) and 528 pound-feet (716 Newton-meters). The only gearbox available is an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The customer response to the vehicle is so good that there's already a two-year waiting list, and the automaker is pausing accepting more orders.

Spy shots suggest that Ferrari is working on a new front-engined, V12-powered coupe. It's reportedly a successor to the 812 and is testing under a modified Roma. There's speculation that a debut could happen late this year, or we might not see the model until 2024.