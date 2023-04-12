Listen to this article

For most of us, Samsung is probably best known for its smart gadgets, including LCD and LED panels, mobile phones and tablets, TVs, digital cinema screens, laptops, and many more. Outside the consumer tech scene, however, Samsung works on many other projects and is in fact one of the automotive industry’s biggest components suppliers, delivering infotainment systems, telematics, and advanced driver-assistance system parts. For its new cooperation, the South Korean company has teamed up with one of the most iconic automakers.

Samsung signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ferrari to deliver OLED technology for new display solutions that will be found in upcoming production models from the Maranello-based brand. The contract was signed by Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO, and JS Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Display, during a special ceremony at Samsung Display’s Asan campus in Korea.

“In the luxury sector, elevating the client’s experience is key,” Vigna commented during the ceremony. “Through this strategic partnership with Samsung Display for the dedicated development of bespoke OLED technology display solutions, we will make a significant step forwards in the digital environment of our next-generation models.”

The two sides don’t reveal anything else regarding the new agreement and there are no financial details available yet. Previously, Ferrari said it will start using external suppliers for non-crucial components or software as it invests more money into electrification and new powertrains. The culmination of this new strategy should come around the middle of the decade when the supercar automaker will unveil its first-ever production battery-powered model.

“Based on our extensive expertise in OLED technology, we are poised to introduce cutting-edge display solutions that meet Ferrari’s exacting standards,” Samsung Display’s CEO commented. “We are certain that our collaboration with Ferrari will provide an exciting opportunity to apply our strengths to the supercar field and reinforce our position in the automotive OLED market, enabling us us to reach ever new heights.”