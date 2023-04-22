With 655 horsepower on tap, the Chevy Corvette E-Ray is an exciting track weapon. However, the excitement of owning a new electrified Corvette may be short-lived for track enthusiasts, as the National Council of Corvette Clubs (NCCC) has updated its 2022-2023 competition rulebook to ban all electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs from all track competitions.

Corvette Forum reported the matter first, citing the update on the competition rulebook in section 1.8.1 item 14:

Electric Vehicles/Hybrids using lithium type battery packs are prohibited in competitive events. If driven to NCCC events, they should be parked 30 feet minimum from structures or other vehicles.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

22 Photos

As stated, this means that not only can the new Corvette E-Ray not compete on the track, but it also cannot park near the track or any of its buildings or other vehicles.

The reason for the ban is due to safety concerns surrounding lithium-ion batteries commonly used in EVs and hybrids. In the event of a component failure or a crash, damaged batteries can cause fires that pose additional risks compared to traditional gasoline fires. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has highlighted these risks in the past, and with the growing popularity of EVs and hybrids, race track bans are expected to become more widespread in the short term.

While safety improvements in dealing with these lithium-ion battery-equipped vehicles may lead to the lifting of these types of bans in the long term, track enthusiasts may want to stick to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, such as the Corvette Z06, for the foreseeable future if they want to compete.

Corvette Forum also pointed out that Summit Point Motorsports Park in West Virginia has also enacted a ban on EVs and hybrids in all motorsports disciplines. This is until an EMS response policy and procedure based on technical knowledge provided by the electric and hybrid electric vehicle industry can be established to better support the motorsports community. It is unclear how long these bans will last, but more track organizations may follow suit to ensure the safety of their members.