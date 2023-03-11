Listen to this article

If we're talking about a pure internal combustion engine behind the seats, the Chevy Corvette C8 Z06 is the best 'Vette you can purchase right now. It outshines the C8 Stingray in every measure. But how much quicker is the Z06 than the Stingray in a straight line?

In the newest U-Drags episode, Edmunds wants to find an answer to that very question, with the Corvette C8 Stingray and the Corvette C8 Z06 with Z07 package getting head-to-head on the line. The aim of this contest is to establish which model is quicker in a quarter-mile sprint while incorporating hard braking, handling, and rolling-start factors in the process.

Yes, we know, the Z06 has superior power output and other better performance capabilities over the Stingray, so it will definitely leave the latter in the dust. However, seeing their differences in an actual comparison should still be worthwhile.

The Z06 quickly moved ahead of the Stingray when the race got underway, displaying the Z06's additional horsepower, larger tires, more powerful brakes, and significant aerodynamics. The Stingray was only able to keep up with the Z06 for approximately 50 feet before the latter's better numbers on paper became obvious. However, the Stingray's performance was still notable, especially considering their massive difference in pricing.

This brings us to the next very important question: how will the Corvette E-Ray perform against the Z06? As we discovered before, the E-Ray is slightly quicker than the Corvette Z06 in a quarter mile. Yet, the latter is a superior option for track days because it has better tires, a different suspension setup, and is lighter in weight.

Nevertheless, since the 2024 Corvette E-Ray won't go on sale until later in the year, we haven't yet seen this comparison in reality. Although Chevrolet hasn't given a specific timeline, the 2024 model year indicates that it will probably happen in the second half of 2023. Pricing starts at $104,295, which is pretty close to the Z06's suggested retail price.