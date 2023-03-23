Listen to this article

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray doesn't go on sale until the second half of 2023, but Hagerty has one for this drag race against a pair of Italian supercars. The video also compares the results against the Z06.

Ferrari and Lamborghini refused to loan Hagerty vehicles for this video. So, renting them was the next-best option.

The E-Ray boasts a 6.2-liter V8 and an electric motor turning the front axle. The result is a total of 665 horsepower. By itself, the combustion engine has 495 hp and 470 lb-ft. The official specs are that the model reaches 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and covers the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. In the Stealth driving mode, the vehicle can drive on electric power at up to 45 miles per hour

The E-Ray in this video is actually a hair quicker than the factory specs. It completes the quarter-mile in 10.4 seconds at 129 miles per hour. For comparison, Hagerty's test of the Z06 showed a time of 10.5 seconds. The hybrid model has a better launch, but the track-focused vehicle gains an advantage later in the run.

The E-Ray also beat its two Italian competitors. Off the line, the hybrid Corvette takes an immediate lead, and the other models can do nothing to keep up. The Ferrari F8 Spider required 10.6 seconds to cover the distance. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder rear-wheel drive takes 11.1 seconds.

The E-Ray comes standard with the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension system. It comes standard with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires but Pilot Sport 4S summer rubber is optional. There are 14 exterior colors available, including the new hues Riptide Blue, Seawolf Gray, and Cacti.

The E-Ray starts at $104,295 for the 1LZ coupe. The convertible takes that figure to $111,295.

