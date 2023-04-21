Production of the S550-generation Ford Mustang is reportedly done. The final one allegedly rolled off the assembly line on April 6, 2023. The car was an EcoBoost-powered Oxford White Premium Coupe (not pictured above), according to Motor Trend.

Motor1.com reached out to Ford to confirm this info.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

47 Photos

The sixth-gen, S550 Mustang debuted on December 5, 2013, and went on sale for the 2015 model year. Over the course of the model run, several engines were available, including the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, a V6, and the 5.0-liter V8. Plus, there was the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V8 for the Shelby GT350 and the supercharged version of this mill for the GT500.

Throughout much of its run, the S550 Mustang has been a strong seller in its segment. In 2022, Ford announced the model was the best-selling sports car in the world, citing data from S&P Global Mobility. The company moved just under 70,000 of them in 2021.

However, the Mustang has struggled against the Dodge Challenger in recent years. In 2021, Dodge delivered 54,314 units of its muscle car, versus 52,414 for the Ford. The trend continued in 2022 with a volume of 55,060 vehicles for the Challenger and 47,566 examples for the Mustang.

As of the first quarter of 2023, the Ford Mustang is back in the lead against the Challenger. The Blue Oval moved 14,711 of them in that period. Meanwhile, the Dodge competitor had a volume of 11,371 units.

With a new Mustang coming later this year and Dodge bringing out its Last Call Challengers, we are curious to see which model takes the crown this year in the US.

The new seventh-generation S650 Mustang should start reaching dealers this summer. At launch, three powertrain variants are available. The base engine continues to be a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder that makes 315 hp and 350 lb-ft. In standard guise, the GT has a 5.0-liter V8 making 480 hp and 415 lb-ft. The optional active performance exhaust system boosts these figures to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft. The Dark Horse trim increases the V8's output to 500 hp and 418 lb-ft.

We're already hearing rumors about more-potent Mustangs. Spy shots might give us a glimpse of the new GT500. There are also reports about a GT3-inspired, track-focused model coming. The Mustang seems to have a bright future ahead of it.

For more Mustang discussion, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: