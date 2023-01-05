Listen to this article

Motor1.com kept track of American pony car sales throughout 2022. With the calendar flipping over to 2023, it's time to see how the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, and Ford Mustang ended the year.

For the second consecutive year, the Challenger was the best-selling model among this trio. The automaker moved 55,060 examples of it. This was 7,494 units more than the Mustang's 47,566 deliveries in the same period, putting the 'Stang in second place. The Camaro was a distant third with a volume of 24,652 vehicles, which was less than half of the competitor from Dodge.

In terms of year-over-year change, the Camaro saw the biggest increase in sales. Chevy moved 12.6 percent more of them, versus the 21,893 units in 2021. The Challenger had a 1 percent gain over the 54,314 deliveries in the previous year.

The Mustang's volume dipped 9.2 percent over the previous year's 52,414 deliveries. The year 2021 was previously the worst ever for 'Stang sales in the model's history. The additional drop in 2022 means that it now has the ignoble title.

The table below reiterates the sales in 2022 and the year-over-year change for an alternate way to visualize the data.

Model 2022 Deliveries 2021 Deliveries Year-Over-Year Percentage Change Chevrolet Camaro 24,652 21,893 12.6 Percent Dodge Challenger 55,060 54,314 1 Percent Ford Mustang 47,566 52,414 -9.2 Percent

The 2023 calendar year will bring big changes to the American pony car lineup. This summer, the 2024 Mustang will arrive as an all-new generation of the venerable model. It will be available with up to 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 418 pound-feet (567 Newton-meters) of torque for the Dark Horse trim. There will also be the 480-hp (358-kW) GT and 315-hp (235-kW) EcoBoost grades.

Meanwhile, Dodge will end production of the current Challenger (and Charger) in December 2023. Before things are over, there are loads of Last Call models on the way. We should get more details about the Charger Daytona EV in the coming year, too.

The Camaro's future is the biggest mystery. The current generation reportedly is nearing retirement. As a farewell, there's a rumor about a limited-run version with the Corvette's 490-hp (365-kW) V8. Further down the line, there's speculation about Chevy spinning off the Camaro into its own sub-brand.