The seventh-generation Ford Mustang goes on sale later this year. The automaker has been slowly dishing out details about the redesigned pony car leading up to its arrival at dealers. Today we learn that the company will have 11 standard colors available on the 2024 Mustang. Ford will offer a 12th color, Ember Blue, exclusive to the Mustang Dark Horse.

Ford showcased the Mustang’s color palette on the model’s various trims and body styles, highlighting both the EcoBoost convertible and GT Coupe. The 11 colors are:

Grabber Blue

Iconic Silver

Atlas Blue

Vapor Blue

Shadow Black

Race Red

Rapid Red

Yellow Splash

Carbonize Gray

Dark Matter

Oxford White

The photos also reveal some of the other possible visual differences on the new car. The GT in Race Red features a black roof and a front splitter different from the one on the GT in Rapid Red. The Yellow Splash EcoBoost features hood stripe accents and a stripe down the side. Ford accented the Dark Matter coupe with three stripes stretching over the hood and roof. Ford also highlighted the different wheel styles offered on the car.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Exterior Colors

12 Photos

The company introduced the 2024 Mustang last September, showing off the exterior and interior designs. It wasn’t until December that the Blue Oval revealed the car’s output, with the Dark Horse churning out 500 horsepower from its 5.0-liter V8 engine.

The standard GT makes 480 hp, but an optional exhaust upgrade kicks that up to 486. The 2024 Mustang EcoBoost will produce 315 hp, a slight increase over the previous-generation model, with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder providing its motivation.

When the new Mustang reaches dealer lots later this year, it will start at $32,515 (prices include the mandatory $1,595 destination charge). The 2023 model started at under $30,000, so the new pony comes at a premium. However, Ford has thoroughly revamped the design, features, and cabin.

Those wanting the V8-powered GT will have to shell out $43,090, with the six-speed manual offered as the standard transmission. The top-tier Dark Horse will command $59,565 to start.