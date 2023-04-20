The Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition debuts in the United States as an even more luxurious version of the electric sedan. They begin arriving at dealers this spring. Pricing details aren't yet available.

The special edition models feature high-end touches like unique paint colors and hand-stitched Nappa leather.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition

9 Photos

The Manufaktur Edition is available in four color schemes. For the EQS580-based models, buyers can get:

Silicon Grey Non-Metallic with Mystic Red Exclusive Nappa Leather

Rubellite Red Metallic with Deep White Exclusive Nappa Leather

This version of the AMG EQS comes in:

Night Black Magno with Deep White Exclusive Nappa Leather

Kalahari Gold Magno with Deep White Exclusive Nappa Leather

The special edition EQS models feature a two-tone color scheme on the steering wheel, console armrest, lower section of the dashboard, and door panels. The seats feature headrest pillows with microfiber covering. High-pile carpet floor mats have a Nappa leather border and the Mercedes-Benz Star or AMG logo, depending on the model. A "Manufaktur" logo in high-gloss chrome is on the center console.

Late in 2022, Mercedes announced the Manfaktur range of options for the EQS. They included nine exterior colors: Diamond White, Hyacinth Red, Cote d'Azur Blue, Selenite Gray, Night Black, Silicon Gray, Rubellite Red, Kalahari Gold, and Vintage Blue. The diamond-quilted Nappa leather included the shades Rosé Grey, Deep White, Yacht Blue, Tobacco Brown, and Mystic Red.

The EQS580 has a pair of electric motors that produce a total of 516 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque. It can get to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph. A 108.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides a 340-mile range. For the 2023 model, prices start at $127,100 after the $1,150 destination fee.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG EQS has two batteries making a total of 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. In Race Mode, the output temporarily increases to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft. It accelerates to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and has a range of 277 miles. It starts at $148,700.