The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance debuts with a new F1 Edition that gives the sedan and wagon a more eye-catching appearance. The brand limits the availability of the special model to the first year of the sporty vehicle's production.

On the outside, the F1 Edition wears the exclusive color Manufaktur Alpine Grey Uni, which is a shade that resembles concrete. The lower portion of the doors has a vertical color gradient from gray to black with AMG branding. The body's bottom edge has a red trim strip.

The F1 Edition rides on 20-inch forged wheels with V-shaped spokes and an interior trim ring. The design includes a matte black finish and a red ring around the rim.

This edition comes standard with the AMG Aerodynamics Package that adds a larger front splitter, revised side sills, a small trunk lid spoiler, and an additional diffuser board. The AMG Night Package I and II are also part of the package, and they add black trim to the fenders, mirror caps, beltline strip, window surrounds, grille louvers, and rear apron. The exhaust pipes have a black chrome finish.

Inside, the F1 Edition has AMG Performance seats with black Nappa leather and red stitching with embossed AMG emblems on the headrests. The steering wheel has a mix of Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber. The seatbelts are red, and the floor mats have the F1 logo.

This special edition comes with a car cover that has the F1 logo on it. The inner section is flannel to protect the body from scratches.

For now, Mercedes is only announcing the F1 Edition for Europe. Motor1.com reached out to the brand to find out whether there are plans to offer it in the US.

The new C 63 boasts a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electrically assisted turbo and an electric motor driving the rear wheels. In total, this setup makes 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque. The car can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds. The top speed is 174 mph (280 kph).

The new C 63 doesn't arrive in the US until September or October 2023. Pricing details aren't yet available.

