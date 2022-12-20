Listen to this article

For Europeans in the market for a Mercedes-Benz EQS EV but who don't want it to look like a run-of-the-mill example, then the brand's Manufaktur offerings give buyers additional personalization options. There are exclusive touches for the interior and exterior.

There are nine exterior paint colors in the Manufaktur range for the EQS: Diamond White, Hyacinth Red, Cote d'Azur Blue, Selenite Gray, Night Black, Silicon Gray, Rubellite Red, Kalahari Gold, and Vintage Blue.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Upgrades

12 Photos

There's also the Manufaktur Interior Package for upgrading the cabin with nicer materials. The option covers the front and rear seats in Nappa leather with diamond quilting. The same high-quality hides are on the steering wheel, door panel armrests, center console, and the lower section of the instrument panel. The high-pile floor mats have Nappa leather around the edges. The available colors include Rosé Grey, Deep White, Yacht Blue, Tobacco Brown, and Mystic Red.

The Manufaktur Interior Package includes a few additional touches. There are illuminated door sill plates. The Manufaktur logo appears in chrome on the center console.

If a customer doesn't want the full interior upgrade, there's the Emblem Package. It's available with the standard cabin with black seat upholstery and black carpet. The upgrades include Mercedes-Benz star embroidery on the head cushions and floor mats.

In the United States, the EQS starts at $103,360 after the $1,050 destination charge. The AMG EQS is the range-topping grade and begins at $148,550.

If the sedan is not your style, Mercedes has the EQS SUV. It starts at $104,400, and the price goes to $125,950 for the top 580 4Matic grade. An opulent Maybach version is under development and is coming later in the model's run.

For an idea of what the EQS is like behind the wheel, check out Motor1.com's First Drive review on video: