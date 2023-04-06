Listen to this article

Look deep into the past of passionate car buffs and you'll likely find some kind of memorable toy car from their childhood. We suspect BMW knows this, and knows how impressionable such items can be later in life. That brings us to the newest BMW Baby Racer ride-on car designed specifically for the youngest of drivers, wearing fresh styling that ensures it won't be mistaken for anything else.

This is actually the fourth-generation Baby Racer, and it's about as simple as you can get in terms of a four-wheeled vehicle. Designed for children ages 1-3, you won't find an electric motor or pedals for propulsion. This is strictly leg-powered, or in the event of a small (hopefully) hill, gravity takes over. A new three-spoke steering wheel guides the front wheels left or right, and it rides on tires made of recycled material. A functional horn is there for the driver to announce his or her arrival, much to the delight of parents we're sure.

As for the styling, BMW says the new Baby Racer is modeled after the 4 Series, iX, and the M3/M4, all of which utilize the automaker's large kidney grille. Of those models, we'd say the 4 Series is eyeballed the most based on the thin headlights and notched taillights. It's not clear if these lenses actually light up, but previous versions of the Baby Racer had working bulbs. We don't see any stalks for turn signals, so feel free to share your own good-natured BMW jokes on that in the comments below.

The new Baby Racer is offered in a choice of white, blue, or black. Each features a soft, ergonomic seat with a unique contrasting color – orange on black, pink on white, and black on blue. In the event of a collision or mechanical failure, BMW will sell Baby Racer spare parts through select dealerships.

Prices for the new Baby Racer start at $149.95. Pre-orders are open now, with availability beginning on July 5.