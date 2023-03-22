Listen to this article

Peugeot's smallest crossover is preparing to receive a mid-cycle update about four years after the second generation was unveiled. Our spies spotted a camouflaged prototype testing in Germany while hiding its revised front and rear fascias under camo. The steel wheels and halogen turn signals indicate we're dealing with a lower-end trim of the subcompact model, which is expected to retain the familiar fangs serving as daytime running lights.

Although this prototype looks a bit unflattering, the 2008 is a stylish B-segment crossover in the upper-spec trim levels. It's hard to tell at this point what will change on the facelifted model but the general impression is Peugeot won’t make any drastic changes. Mildly tweaked bumpers and lights are likely planned, along with subtle revisions of the grille design, which varies depending on the trim.

2024 Peugeot 2008 facelift spy photos

The French brand has already updated the crossover this year by launching a new generation of PureTech gasoline engines with mild-hybrid technology. These are offered in two states of tune (100 and 136 horsepower) and come with a dual-clutch, six-speed automatic gearbox with a built-in electric motor making 21 kilowatts. Compared to the previous gasoline-only engines, fuel consumption is down by 15 percent.

It goes without saying the E-2008 will be subjected to the same styling changes but there will also be some tweaks underneath the skin. We’re expecting the electric crossover to inherit the latest hardware from the 2023 E-208, which uses a new motor with 156 hp and 260 Nm (191 lb-ft) as well as a bigger 48.1-kWh battery. The electric supermini can cover 249 miles (400 kilometers) on a single charge.

The company with the lion badge is also working on an E-3008, which will use a dedicated EV platform. It’ll ride on the STLA Medium architecture and offer a dual-motor setup and up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range. Peugeot intends to unveil the compact electric crossover in the second half of the year, with a seven-seat E-5008 to follow shortly thereafter.