B-segment crossovers represent one of the hottest markets, so Peugeot wants to make sure its 2008 remains fresh and competitive to grab a bigger piece of the pie. The mid-cycle facelift aligns the model to the latest visual identity introduced with the 508 earlier this year. It gets the claw-like triple vertical lights built into the bumper's glossy black inserts. The flagship GT trim extends the signature look into the full-LED headlights.

Moving at the back, Peugeot has made tweaks to the LED taillights to enhance the "three claw" motif by using three superimposed horizontal double slats. It should be mentioned that the turn signals and reversing lights are also of the LED variety. Other novelties regarding the exterior include 16- to 18-inch wheels molded after those offered for the 408. Selenium Grey represents the launch color while the GT has a two-tone paint with a black roof as standard. Regardless of color, all 2008s will get black side mirror caps.

2024 Peugeot 2008

36 Photos

Stepping inside, all 2024 Peugeot 2008 versions feature a 10-inch touchscreen as opposed to the pre-facelift model where the first two trims came with a smaller seven-inch display. Step up to the Allure or GT and you get a newly designed 10-inch digital instrument cluster, which on the GT also comes with a 3D effect. Settle for the base Active and the small crossover will come with the once-traditional analog dials. Versions equipped with the manual gearbox have received a redesigned shift knob.

Bigger changes have occurred underneath the updated skin as Peugeot is giving the E-2008 extra power and range. It inherits the hardware from the E-208 and E-308, so you get an electric motor good for 156 hp (115 kW), representing a 15-percent increase. The battery pack has grown from 50 to 54 kWh, which has bumped the WLTP range in the combined cycle from 345 to 406 kilometers (214 to 252 miles).

In early 2024, the powertrain lineup will grow to include a new hybrid with a 136-hp gasoline engine mated to a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission incorporating an electric motor. It's claimed to cut fuel consumption by as much as 15 percent compared to a non-hybrid gas engine. Peugeot goes as far as to say it expects owners to drive the car in pure electric mode for more than 50 percent of the time in the city.

For those who'd rather have a simpler powertrain, the company with the lion badge is still selling the 2008 with a three-cylinder, 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. It pumps out 100 hp through a six-speed manual gearbox or 130 hp via an eight-speed automatic. Alternatively, customers can opt for the four-cylinder, 1.5-liter diesel rated at 130 hp and offered only with the auto.

The 2024 Peugeot 2008 goes on sale this summer together with the purely electric E-2008.