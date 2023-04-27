In the last several months, Peugeot has been working on a refreshed version of its 2008 crossover and the French company has now confirmed we will see it in its full and official form on May 4. This is the day the 2008 facelift will make its debut, bringing updates throughout its entire range. The first teaser image shows us a small portion of the model’s rear end.

There’s not much to be seen in this early preview, though, under a closer inspection, you’ll probably see that there’s something new about the logo. The teaser image depicts the crossover’s electric version, which gains a new capital ‘E’ instead of the previous ‘e’. This probably signals the refreshed electric 2008 will gain an upgraded powertrain and we have a pretty good idea of what this powertrain would be.

Stellantis currently sells a number of battery-powered models with an upgraded 156-horsepower (116-kilowatt) electric motor, including the revised Peugeot e-208 and the Jeep Avenger. The e-2008 will most likely receive the same system, which will come with a larger 54-kilowatt-hour battery pack. In the small electric Jeep, that battery is good for up to 249 miles (400 kilometers) of range based on the WLTP cycle and as much as 342 miles (550 km) during city use only.

If you prefer combustion power, the refreshed 2008 is expected to receive a new mild-hybrid engine, combining Peugeot’s 1.2-liter PureTech gas engine with a 48-volt electrical architecture. That mill will be sold in versions with either 100 or 136 hp (74 or 101 kW) and will be mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with a 21-kW electric motor integrated into the transmission.

As far as the exterior design is concerned, we don’t expect big changes for the 2008. Spy photos with pre-production prototypes hinted at minimal revisions to the front end and likely new internal graphics for the taillights. All will be known on May 4 when we will see the 2008 facelift in its full glory so stay tuned.