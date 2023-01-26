Listen to this article

Today Peugeot announced its new E-Lion Project that will dictate the automaker's electrification efforts going forward. The automaker plans to launch five new EVs in two years, some of which we've already seen, and introduce a new 48-volt hybrid system into its vehicles.

Peugeot will hit the ground running in 2023, rolling out the new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to several models this year. The company's hybrid system features a new generation of its PureTech gas engine making either 100 or 136 horsepower (74 or 101 kilowatts), which Peugeot pairs with a six-speed electrified dual-clutch gearbox that incorporates a 28-hp (21-kW) electric motor.

Gallery: 2023 Peugeot E-308

4 Photos

According to the company, a C-segment SUV equipped with the company's 48-volt system will be able to operate 50 percent of the time in electric mode. The tech will roll out in the 208, 2008, 308, 3008, 5008, and 408 in 2023.

Over the next two years, five new EVs will join the brand's slew of new hybrids. Peugeot plans to launch the E-308, E-308 SW, E-408, E-3008, and E-5008. Two EVs, the E-308 and E-308 SW will feature the company's brand-new electric motor that produces 156 hp (115 kW) while offering over 400 kilometers (248 miles) of range on the WLTP cycle. The two vehicles debuted last September and go on sale later this year.

That seems like quite a lot, but Peugeot has even more coming down the product pipeline. In the second half of this year, the company will reveal the E-3008, a new SUV that will offer up to 700 km (434 miles) of range. It'll feature three electric powertrains, including a dual-motor setup, becoming the first to ride on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform. Peugeot says the E-5008 will debut "shortly after," only leaving the E-408's debut date a mystery.

Peugeot isn't tiptoeing toward electrification. It plans to electrify every model this year, with the company having EVs available across the lineup by 2025. The company's goal is to sell only EVs in Europe in 2030. It's an ambitious plan that will see the automaker focus on efficiency, the environment, the user experience, and, of course, electric vehicles. The onslaught of battery-electric vehicles will give automakers new freedom in design, packaging, and vehicle longevity, and Peugeot is preparing to meet those challenges.