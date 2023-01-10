Listen to this article

Mansory likes to tune the latest high-powered luxury vehicles from Europe. The company’s upgrades often add a body kit and tune the engine to make more power. Its latest creation goes beyond that, turning the four-door Lamborghini Urus into a high-riding, two-door coupe.

Mansory decided to transform the Urus into a two-door SUV after receiving multiple requests through its bespoke program. It took the aftermarket specialist a year and a half to turn the idea into reality, with the final product, the Venatus Coupe Evo C, undergoing extensive modifications to complete the conversion.

Mansory moved the Urus’ B-pillar back 200 millimeters (7.87 inches). The front doors grow the same length while retaining their standard safety equipment and receiving a Y-shaped crease on the outside. The tuner also widened the rear fenders, attaching massive intakes to the side and a new C-pillar intake garnish. That’s on top of the wild body kit attached to the car, which gives the SUV an aggressive front-end design, a big wing, a busy diffuser, and numerous other design touches.

Mansory based the Venatus Coupe Evo C on its Venatus Evo S model. The powertrain didn’t receive any additional changes, with the two-door making the same 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. Mansory claims the SUV can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 200 mph (323), 10 more than the stock model.

Inside the Lamborghini, Mansory offers a wide range of customization options. This example features a teal cabin, white stitching, and black trim. The tuner also added a folding mechanism to the front seats so passengers can access the two rear ones.

Turning the Urus into a two-door SUV defeats the vehicle’s purpose, but Mansory wouldn’t have built it if there wasn’t demand for one. This isn’t a one-off, either, as the aftermarket specialist plans to produce 8 Venatus Coupe Evo C SUVs. The company didn’t provide a price for the Urus conversion, but we doubt it’s cheap with the donor Urus, which starts at nearly $230,000 in the US.

