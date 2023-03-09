Listen to this article

Mansory keeps churning out polarizing tuning packages and their latest project based on the Ferrari SF90 Spider is no exception. The Tempesta Celeste ("celestial storm") is as wild as convertibles come, featuring an extreme aero package lending the Italian stallion from Maranello a polarizing appearance. Aside from the plethora of forged carbon body add-ons, it gets a two-piece rear spoiler incorporating an extra LED curved strip.

The ultra-aggressive body kit is complemented by a menacing quad exhaust system and a massive rear diffuser with an F1-like fog light. Just about every body panel has been taken to the extreme, including the front bumper with its double canards and chunky spoiler lip. Vented fenders send out a bit of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS vibe, while the side mirror caps are now beefier courtesy of forged carbon upgrades.

Mansory Ferrari F9XX Tempesta Celeste based on SF90 Spider

22 Photos

Mansory has also worked on the engine, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter unit mounted between the axles. On its own, the V8 is now good for 980 horsepower and 723 pound-feet (980 Newton-meters) of torque. Combined with the three electric motors, the hybrid setup delivers a total of 1,100 hp for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 2.4 seconds. Flat out, the droptop supercar will do 221 mph (355 km/h).

The controversial tuner has replaced the OEM wheels with a custom lightweight forged set (21-inch front / 22-inch rear) and put Mansory branding on the body-colored brake calipers. Bathed in leather, the interior is equally eccentric and has carbon for the few surfaces where leather couldn't be used. Even the floor mats have been wrapped in light blue leather.

Mansory is making only three examples of the F9XX Tempesta Celeste but each one will be unique since the cars are part of the tuner's "One of One" series.